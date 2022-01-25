Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Barry Kenneth Hextall Sells 1,762 Shares

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) insider Barry Kenneth Hextall sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £211.44 ($285.27).

YGEN opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Tuesday. Yourgene Health Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.01 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.22.

Yourgene Health Company Profile

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

