Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Barry Kenneth Hextall Sells 1,762 Shares

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) insider Barry Kenneth Hextall sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £211.44 ($285.27).
YGEN opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Tuesday. Yourgene Health Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.01 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.22.
Yourgene Health Company Profile
