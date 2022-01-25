Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $2.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.20 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.99. The stock had a trading volume of 254,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $117.19 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

