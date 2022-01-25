Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AIkido Pharma’s earnings. AIkido Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AIkido Pharma.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIKI shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIkido Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AIkido Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,914. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

