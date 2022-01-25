Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $6.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.22 to $8.88. Charter Communications reported earnings of $5.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $22.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.09 to $24.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $31.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $35.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.64.

CHTR traded down $13.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $563.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $638.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $560.72 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

