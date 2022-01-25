Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 515.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $10.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Shares of CHDN traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $202.13. 481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,004. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

