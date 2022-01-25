Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $515.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post $515.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $504.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

SFIX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 98,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,144,286 shares of company stock worth $45,520,019 and have sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

