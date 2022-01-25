Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. 84,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,990. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $47.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

