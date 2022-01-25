Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.08. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 41,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,770. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

