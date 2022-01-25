Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post sales of $830.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.30 million and the lowest is $803.17 million. Valvoline reported sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VVV traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,878. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

