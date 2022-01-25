Zacks: Analysts Expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Altice USA reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATUS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.36. 7,265,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

