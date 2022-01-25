Zacks: Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KWR traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.70. 85,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $198.15 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

