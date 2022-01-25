Zacks: Analysts Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,862,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,706. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

