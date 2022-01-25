Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.23. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

