Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $153.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.04. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.