Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 49.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of DURECT by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.16. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

