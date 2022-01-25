Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 87.61% and a negative net margin of 241.08%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of MedAvail in the first quarter worth $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 535,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in MedAvail in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.64. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

