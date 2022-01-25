Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce $21.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $37.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $42.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,107 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,137,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 397,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,818. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.