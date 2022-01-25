Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.17. Pool reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 15.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $477.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

