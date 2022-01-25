Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $1.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.17. Pool reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.
POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 15.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $477.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.84. Pool has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
