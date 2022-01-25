Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

