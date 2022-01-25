Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.
Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.