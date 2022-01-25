Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to Post $0.38 EPS

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.49 per share, for a total transaction of $999,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 246,586 shares of company stock valued at $17,936,314. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Safehold by 13.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. 301,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,725. Safehold has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

