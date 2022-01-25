Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Solid Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,447 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 652,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 560,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 515,983 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

