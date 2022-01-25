Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

UPLD stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 412,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,731,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Upland Software by 30.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Upland Software by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 180,421 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

