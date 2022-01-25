Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. Veritex reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616 in the last ninety days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.79. 349,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. Veritex has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

