Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $86,624,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,773 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 455,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130,984 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,692. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.80 and its 200-day moving average is $220.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

