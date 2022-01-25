Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BR stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,584. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

