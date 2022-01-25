Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $229.42 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $250.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

