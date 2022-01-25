Zacks: Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.51. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,247.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $11.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of COP traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.11. 8,504,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,634,034. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

