Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce $192.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $145.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $660.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $606.29 million to $701.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $873.47 million, with estimates ranging from $754.72 million to $932.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.41. 7,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

