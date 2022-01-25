Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $16.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.83 million. Bank of Princeton posted sales of $14.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $66.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.70 million to $66.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.22 million, with estimates ranging from $61.87 million to $62.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPRN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. 4,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,335. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $201.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

