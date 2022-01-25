Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HMPT. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Home Point Capital from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.