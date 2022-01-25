Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Hold

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 52,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,418. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wal-Mart de México (WMMVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.