Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.97.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

