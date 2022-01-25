Zeno Research LLC Makes New Investment in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Cogent Communications comprises about 2.0% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 246,528 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 381,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 128,760 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,646 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 311.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.65. 4,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,135. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 127.90 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.38 and a one year high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.72.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

CCOI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

