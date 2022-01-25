Zeno Research LLC Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,000. Altice USA comprises approximately 5.9% of Zeno Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Zeno Research LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Altice USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 89.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 53,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,598. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

