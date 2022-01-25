Zeusshield Market Capitalization Achieves $215,098.12 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $215,098.12 and approximately $39,666.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006534 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

