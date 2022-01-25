Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,094 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,982.0% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $395,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

