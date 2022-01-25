Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Shares of ZION traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.35.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

