ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is benefiting from strong performance of the core express delivery services unit. Revenues from the segment increased 29.2% year over year in the first nine months of 2021. Upbeat parcel volumes are driving this key segment’s performance. Parcel volumes are expected to expand 30.6-33.5% year over year in 2021. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging as well. ZTO Express' sound financial position is an added positive. However, high operating expenses are hurting the bottom line. Costs are likely to be steep going forward as well due to elevated selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The contraction in the gross margin, mainly induced by the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern. “

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after buying an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.