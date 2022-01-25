Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 500 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 460.49.
Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.
