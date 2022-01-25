Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $298.41 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Zynex has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $20.81.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

