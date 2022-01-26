-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $6.24 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

