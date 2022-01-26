-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 3,102,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

