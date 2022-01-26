$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

