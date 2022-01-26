$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $225.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,110. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury Systems (MRCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.