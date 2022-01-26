$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.54. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $24,285,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. 7,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,148. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

