$0.87 EPS Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. International Paper reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IP. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,382,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,016,000 after purchasing an additional 510,247 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. 3,641,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

