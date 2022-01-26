$0.89 EPS Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 100,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,540. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

