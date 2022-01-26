$1.01 EPS Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. Stepan reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $7.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stepan.

Several research firms have commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Stepan stock traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $435,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

