$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on THS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

