-$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.46). Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($3.55) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $2,355,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,233,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,266,000 after buying an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 217,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,245,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

